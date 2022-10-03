 Skip to main content
The month of October is trending to be a mild one.

October Temperature Outlook

The overall temperature outlook for the month of October is looking to be mild. According to the Climate Prediction Center, there is a better chance for above normal temperatures through the month as compared to below normal temperatures. This is for the entire month, so there will be days with above normal temperatures, but still some days in which temperatures are cooler than normal. 

