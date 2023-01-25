"The Mess Hall" rage room set to open on Friday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is welcoming a new place to smash stuff and get out your rage.
The Mess Hall welcomes your destructive side with opportunities to break computers, glass, and splatter paint. This rage room is the first of its kind in Rochester with the nearest one located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Jared Byrnes, who owns The Mess Hall with his wife, says there's always a need for more things to do in Rochester, so a family-friendly rage room was the way to go.
It offers two paint rooms and two smash rooms to gain the ultimate therapeutic experience.
Preparations are still in place before the doors open, but the booking list is already starting to fill up.
The venue opens to the public Friday afternoon.
Donations welcomed at The Mess Hall include:
-Flat screen TVs under 40’’
-VCRs and DVD players
-Computer monitors, laptops, tablets, and keyboards
-Stereos
-Glass bottles, mugs, bowls, and plates
-Vases
For more information, visit themesshallmn.com or email themesshallmn@gmail.com