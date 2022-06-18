The Med City remembers former mayor during celebration of life service

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Community members packed into the Congregational Church on Saturday to celebrate the life of former Rochester Mayor Chuck Hazama.
Mike Gorman knew Hazama for nearly 55 years. He was one of the many community members that filled the sanctuary at Rochester's Congregational Church on Saturday to remember the former Med City mayor.
"He was so outgoing at The Y and getting people involved. My memory of Chuck is he taught abunch of us how to play racquetball. That was fun," says Gorman.
Hazama served as the Mayor of Rochester from 1979 through 1995 overseeing the city for 16 years. Last November he died after suffering a stroke at his home at the Waters on Mayowood.
Although it's been months since his passing Hazama's family wanted the service to be held during Rochesterfest a week long celebration he helped get off the ground. They share with KIMT News 3 what they want people to remember most about their father.
"He was just thankful to be here in Rochester. That he loved the community, he wanted to giveback to the community, and he wanted to just encourage everybody to make home home," says his son Chuck.
His daughter Anne adds "he's lived here since 1965 and he loves the community and he's been very active so I think how he touches people each time is how they can remember him. I think that most people I've talked to said that he was a really caring, charismatic you know joyful man so that's wonderful."
In April, Hazama's daughter took his ashes to Maui and spread them in the ocean a moment recognizing the late mayor's upbringing in Hawaii before moving to Minnesota.
Hazama's legacy will live on. A tree will be planted on Tuesday at Hazama Gateway Plaza.