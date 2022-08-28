The Med City reacts to NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission

ROCHESTER, Minn.- NASA is heading back to the moon. On Monday it will start a 42 day test flight sending an unpiloted Orion crew capsule around the moon. Rochester resident Yesira Getachew is fascinated by the idea.
"I think it would be cool to get more information on what's up there and like try to somewhat use that to advance our life," says Getachew.
If this unpiloted Artemis 1 test flight goes well, NASA plans to launch four atronauts around the moon in the second rocket planned for 2024 which will be called Artemis 2.
The goal of the mission is to collect samples and carry out geological studies while mapping the south polar region to learn more about the moon. Rochester's Antionette Lithe likes the idea but has some concerns.
"I think it's pretty cool and interesting however I don't know the dangers of everything and I'm pretty big on planet safety so I'm worried about the environment," says Lithe.
But there's more to it than learning more about the moon. The primary goals include verifying the rockets performance and putting the orion crew capsule through its paces and bringing it back to earth to make sure it's safe and ready to go for astronauts to make the voyage. Mark Swanson likes the idea but doesn't see himself ever doing something like this.
"I'm fine with it. They can study it. It's kind of over my head," says Swanson.
Tomorrow's pilotless mission and launch of Artemis 1 is also making sure they have a functioning rocket capable of boosting the men, women and machines out of earth's gravitational clutches and to the moon with sufficient fuel, supplies and equipment to mount a meaningful mission and get the crew safely home when it's over.