The Med City Art Festival brings out local artists

ROCHESTER, Minn.-An event bringing artists and the community together to celebrate the inner artist in all, the Med City Art Festival gave artists a chance to showcase their work.
In 2019 the event began as an opportunity for local artists to connect with the community, sell art and bring out inner artists.
From art shows, classes, activities and music there’s a lot going on at the one day festival. The event focuses on showing the community that everyone is an artist.
Med City Art Festival executive director Ivete Martinez says, “We think it's very important because not only to access, to do our creative work, and to have this good time with art but we also have art sales throughout multicultural events.”
Med City Art Festival president Kay Fox says, “We're excited about just sharing our art with the community and that's what it's really all about.”
Med City Art Festival marketing director Rachel Brokenicky says, “I think that a lot of people don't know that there's a lot of talent locally that we can showcase and it's very good to get it out into the community.”
While the festival only goes until 11 PM on August 18th, Gallery 24 will have art opportunities for all throughout the year.