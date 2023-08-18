 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 95 to 102 expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw
Counties. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and
Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

The Med City Art Festival brings out local artists

Med City Art Festival brings art to the community
By: Maureen Dudley

ROCHESTER, Minn.-An event bringing artists and the community together to celebrate the inner artist in all, the Med City Art Festival gave artists a chance to showcase their work.

In 2019 the event began as an opportunity for local artists to connect with the community, sell art and bring out inner artists.

From art shows, classes, activities and music there’s a lot going on at the one day festival. The event focuses on showing the community that everyone is an artist.

Med City Art Festival executive director Ivete Martinez says, “We think it's very important because not only to access, to do our creative work, and to have this good time with art but we also have art sales throughout multicultural events.”

Med City Art Festival president Kay Fox says, “We're excited about just sharing our art with the community and that's what it's really all about.”

Med City Art Festival marketing director Rachel Brokenicky says, “I think that a lot of people don't know that there's a lot of talent locally that we can showcase and it's very good to get it out into the community.”

While the festival only goes until 11 PM on August 18th, Gallery 24 will have art opportunities for all throughout the year.

