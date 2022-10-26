ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Clinic Department of Nursing held its first in-person career fair Wednesday.
While Mayo Clinic is receiving hundreds of applicants, the Department of Nursing is hoping to give people more exposure to Mayo and answer some of their questions about the industry.
“We continue to see our workforce is changing and we are able to get back in person, it feels great, we are excited to make sure we are able to meet the needs of our workforce in a variety of ways,” says Nursing Placement Coordinator Erica Popp.
From PCAS, to neurology and endoscopy techs, to RNs and LPNs, the department of nursing is looking to fill over one hundred registered nursing positions.
Many factors have played into the growing need for nursing staff, between the pandemic and trying to find work/life balance.
In addition to the skillset in an individual, they are looking for the opportunity to connect with them as a person.
“I’m here to walk along side you in this process. I'm here to get you as close to that dream position as possible - even if it's not right away, that's okay, it's a marathon. We're excited to see what professional development opportunities we have in the future,” says Popp.
This career fair is here to help candidates feel more confident in the application process. The department anticipates having more in-person fairs in the future.
If you are curious about a position and what to learn more, recruiters are connected to job postings at mayoclinic.edu. Feel free to reach out to them at lastname.firstname@mayo.edu
For more in depth questions, contact the Department of Nursing Human Resources at 507-266-0440.