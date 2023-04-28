The last weekend of April will feature chilly conditions with scattered showers.

Our last weekend of April is going to be a chilly one! Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s throughout most of Saturday and Sunday, and there will be scattered rain showers moving through Saturday afternoon and into Sunday. If temperatures are cold enough Sunday morning, it's possible that a few wet snowflakes will mix in with the rain. Even if that happens, there won't be any accumulation. After this chilly weekend, sunny and warmer weather returns next week.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
