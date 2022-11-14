 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Accumulating snow will expand from southern and central Iowa
overnight into much of northern and eastern Iowa Tuesday morning,
lingering through the day and perhaps into Tuesday night. Light
to moderate accumulations are forecast, which will cause travel
difficulties especially during the Tuesday morning commute with
this being the first widespread snowfall of the season.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.

* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

The Landing MN's new day center is now open

  • 0

The new day center is going on day three of being open at its new facility.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Landing MN's new day center opened on Saturday after hosting an open house on Friday. 

Co-founder Dan Fifield said around 60 people utilized the building on Saturday and around 80 people on Sunday. 

Fifield said there were some issues over the weekend, which included the delay of the center's kitchen from opening due to a faulty gas meter. 

However, a community organization donated food to the organization and was able to feed visitors, according to Fifield. 

Fifield said the center is still in need of food donations. 

"Ramen Noodles, SpaghettiOs cups, soup cups, things like that, Nutri-Grain bars, anything like that would be greatly appreciated or if you do not want to do that and just want to drop check in the mail to us and go online and make a donation there, that would be great too," Fifield said. 

To learn how to donate to the The Landing MN, click here

Recommended for you