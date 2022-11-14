The Landing MN's new day center is now open

Co-founder Dan Fifield said around 60 people utilized the building on Saturday and around 80 people on Sunday.
Fifield said there were some issues over the weekend, which included the delay of the center's kitchen from opening due to a faulty gas meter.
However, a community organization donated food to the organization and was able to feed visitors, according to Fifield.
Fifield said the center is still in need of food donations.
"Ramen Noodles, SpaghettiOs cups, soup cups, things like that, Nutri-Grain bars, anything like that would be greatly appreciated or if you do not want to do that and just want to drop check in the mail to us and go online and make a donation there, that would be great too," Fifield said.
