The Landing MN welcomes community to 'Bless the Building'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester community got its first look at The Landing MN's new home for housing Rochester's homeless population.
The Landing MN recently closed on the old pawn shop property on 3rd Avenue SE.
“It's just a blessing,” says Co-founder, Dan Fifield.
Saturday morning the public and supporters of the non-profit joined for refreshments and prayers, all in an effort to 'bless the building.'
Fifield hopes this effort will help bring awareness to Rochester’s homeless population.
“The things that they need to get back on their feet - it's not as easy as just going out and getting a job. They need a place where they can regroup and start to regain stability. And that's what we are, we're that soft place for them to land.”
Everyone that came out was able to leave a message of support on a building block that will be a part of the completed building's foundation.
"It confirms that the folks that know us and know about us are here, and they'll spread the word."
The 'Building Blocks' campaign invites the community to be a part of the growing organization. All you have to do is purchase a block for $130, which will help with renovation costs.
"You don't have to spend a fortune to help us. It all adds up and it all makes a difference."
Fifield is hoping to have the building occupied by the end of October.
The Landing MN is asking for the community's support in raising funds for the $2.3-2.5 million project. To find out how you can help, visit here.