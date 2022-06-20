The Landing MN stays busy during heatwave

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As temperatures remain in the 90's a Rochester homeless shelter is staying busy.
The landing MN a day center which is operating inside The Salvation Army had some people stop by today that never used the facility before.
According to one employee, many people came for water and about 80 people stopped by at around 11am to stay cool and hydrated.
"That really makes me feel happy amazing for them. I mean I'm happy that we have a place such as this that the people can come to get away from the heat because if not for here, many people do have access to places that they can go to. So I'm very glad and very happy that we do have a place such as this for our guests," says Farahn Ali who works for The Landing MN.
The Landing is open until 7pm tonight. Anyone who needs to stop by for water or to cool off is encouraged to.