Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 20 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

The Landing MN stands ready to help out during cold weather

Those looking for shelter can find blankets and hot beverages to warm themselves up as well as medical attention if they have signs of frostbite. 

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With very cold weather expected to continue this week, it's important to know about places you can go to if you need some assistance. The Landing MN tends to see around sixty to eighty guests come in and use their facilities each day when the weather's like this. Those looking for shelter can find blankets and hot beverages to warm themselves up as well as medical attention if they have signs of frostbite. Holly Fifield, one of the founders, said they're happy to help.

“We see it as our privilege and our responsibility to be here to help those that need it, so when people do find themselves homeless we want to provide that soft place to land to help them figure out what their next step toward stability is and then help what we can do to support that step, and in the cold that’s even more crucial," Fifield said.

If you need some help, The Landing MN is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day of the week.

