The Landing MN stands ready to help out during cold weather

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With very cold weather expected to continue this week, it's important to know about places you can go to if you need some assistance. The Landing MN tends to see around sixty to eighty guests come in and use their facilities each day when the weather's like this. Those looking for shelter can find blankets and hot beverages to warm themselves up as well as medical attention if they have signs of frostbite. Holly Fifield, one of the founders, said they're happy to help.
“We see it as our privilege and our responsibility to be here to help those that need it, so when people do find themselves homeless we want to provide that soft place to land to help them figure out what their next step toward stability is and then help what we can do to support that step, and in the cold that’s even more crucial," Fifield said.
If you need some help, The Landing MN is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day of the week.