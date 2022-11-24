 Skip to main content
The Landing MN served up hot meals on Thanksgiving at its new day center

  • Updated
The nonprofit received multiple donations from Rochester community groups.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Landing MN celebrated their first holiday at its new day center on Thursday with Thanksgiving meals that were donated by community organizations.

The Rochester Police Department, REACH and the Community Engagement Response Team (CERT), People of Hope Church, Charlie's Eatery and Pub and more donated food and beverages to the day center.

Tara Callahan, a social services staff member with the nonprofit, said they were feeling blessed to have received so many donations.

"We got more than we expected and I feel like it is such a blessing because everyone deserves to have a Thanksgiving," Callahan said. 

