The Landing MN receives $20,000 donation from Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This holiday season, staff at Mayo Clinic were able to choose organizations that would benefit from their 'Season of Gratitude' grant.
The Landing MN was chosen as one of four candidates for the ‘Creating Safe Spaces’ category; they were selected to receive a $20,000 grant.
This will help the day shelter purchase property for a permanent location in the future.
Founder, Dan Fifield says right now they are self-sufficient as they don't have building expenses, but this donation will help with staffing expenses.
“It’s just another vote of confidence within the community here in Rochester that we are doing things that need to be done, providing vital services to folks experiencing homelessness, and that the community believes in what we're doing,” says Fifield.
He says the community support is a blessing to everyone involved at The Landing.
“It allows us to continue taking care of those folks that struggle taking care of themselves. We continue to need your support - and thank you very much for that support,” he adds.
The Landing is currently housed at the old Silver Lake Fire Station - that lease goes through April.
The Landing will meet with the city next week to agree on a more permanent location.