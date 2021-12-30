The Landing MN receives $20,000 donation from Mayo Clinic

Weather Alert

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day... .A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to heavy snow over portions of southern Iowa will impact the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected all of Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across northern Iowa. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&