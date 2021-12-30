You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of southern Iowa will impact the area
New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry,
more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and
potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected.
Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will
be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected all of
Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season
moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across
northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

The Landing MN receives $20,000 donation from Mayo Clinic

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This holiday season, staff at Mayo Clinic were able to choose organizations that would benefit from their 'Season of Gratitude' grant.

The Landing MN was chosen as one of four candidates for the ‘Creating Safe Spaces’ category; they were selected to receive a $20,000 grant.

This will help the day shelter purchase property for a permanent location in the future. 

Founder, Dan Fifield says right now they are self-sufficient as they don't have building expenses, but this donation will help with staffing expenses. 

“It’s just another vote of confidence within the community here in Rochester that we are doing things that need to be done,  providing vital services to folks experiencing homelessness, and that the community believes in what we're doing,” says Fifield. 

He says the community support is a blessing to everyone involved at The Landing. 

“It allows us to continue taking care of those folks that struggle taking care of themselves. We continue to need your support - and thank you very much for that support,” he adds. 

The Landing is currently housed at the old Silver Lake Fire Station - that lease goes through April. 

The Landing will meet with the city next week to agree on a more permanent location.

 

Recommended for you