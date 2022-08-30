The Landing MN receives $150,000 Mayo Clinic grant for day center renovations

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is giving $150,000 to renovate a day center for the homeless in Rochester.
The Landing MN says it is immensely grateful for the Mayo Clinic Capital Grant.
“Mayo Clinic and The Landing MN share a commitment to helping residents of our community live with dignity and health,” says Erin Sexton, director of Mayo Clinic Community Engagement. “Mayo Clinic is pleased to be able to support The Landing MN’s efforts to open a new day center to help meet the needs of residents experiencing homelessness in Rochester.”
The Landing MN says the new day center will provide daytime shelter, nutrition, hydration, showers, laundry, social services, on-site medical care, and other needed resources.
Co-owner Holly Fifield says the partnership with Mayo Clinic will be a gamechanger for the nonprofit and help change the lives of those experiencing homelessness in Rochester.
She said, "Mayo Clinic has worked very closely with us in helping establishing medical care in a place that's comfortable for the friends we serve. So, it decreases barriers and stress and makes getting that care easier and more effective."
The Landing MN was founded in 2018. This will be the nonprofit's first permanent location.