The Landing MN providing shelter during dangerous heat wave

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With temperatures rising to dangerous levels this week, those who are homeless in Rochester will need a place to stay out of the heat.
For shelters like The Landing MN, it's become a busy time keeping those experiencing homelessness cool.
When The Landing MN first opened its day center last November, it expected fewer people to ask for aid in summer.
With the intense heat, however, the opposite has happened. The day center has been averaging around 120 visitors a day.
Despite getting close to capacity, The Landing MN will continue to offer its services to as many community members as it can.
The shelter offers these visitors a spot to sit in air conditioning, get a drink of cold water, and have a fresh meal.
Visitors are also offered showers and laundry services if they've been in the sun all day.
Jamie Bingner, the non-profit's development director, believes this type of weather will continue to be dangerous with more people experiencing homelessness.
"As eviction rates rates continue to go up, we know that this problem will continue to grow," she said. "For long term, we're looking to see how we can make sure to serve our guests as best we can."
The Landing MN's day center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. You can find out more on their website.