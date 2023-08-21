 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The Landing MN providing shelter during dangerous heat wave

  • Updated
  • 0
The Landing MN

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With temperatures rising to dangerous levels this week, those who are homeless in Rochester will need a place to stay out of the heat.

For shelters like The Landing MN, it's become a busy time keeping those experiencing homelessness cool.

When The Landing MN first opened its day center last November, it expected fewer people to ask for aid in summer.

With the intense heat, however, the opposite has happened. The day center has been averaging around 120 visitors a day.

Despite getting close to capacity, The Landing MN will continue to offer its services to as many community members as it can.

The shelter offers these visitors a spot to sit in air conditioning, get a drink of cold water, and have a fresh meal.

Visitors are also offered showers and laundry services if they've been in the sun all day.

Jamie Bingner, the non-profit's development director, believes this type of weather will continue to be dangerous with more people experiencing homelessness.

"As eviction rates rates continue to go up, we know that this problem will continue to grow," she said. "For long term, we're looking to see how we can make sure to serve our guests as best we can."

The Landing MN's day center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. You can find out more on their website.

