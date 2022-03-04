The Landing MN moving forward on new permanent location downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Landing MN is in the process of finalizing negotiations for purchase of a new building in downtown Rochester for its day center operations.
It's located on 3rd Ave. SE, at the old National Pawn Co. shop.
The old Whiskey Bones property on N. Broadway required a redevelopment plan, and The Landing didn't feel it was the right move.
The 3rd Ave. building would better fit their needs as it is close to the overnight warming center.
“It's within probably 5, 600 feet of the overnight shelter so it will be an easy transition in the weather, whether it's in the winter or the summer, whether it's in the rain or snow - they won't have far to go,” Co-Founder Dan Fifield says.
He says he is looking forward to having a home of their own.
“To know that we're not going to have to move in 6 months, that we can do what we need to do with the property, to be able to expand the services that we have in place.”
They are also working closely with Catholic Charities and Mayo Clinic.
Fifield says it has the capacity to expand on this property.
Their hope is to move day center operations May 1st when the current lease is up at the Silver Lake Station. They are asking for the community’s continued financial support - any kind of donations are appreciated.
The Landing will have its community connection forum to discuss homelessness in Rochester and The Landing’s plans moving forward. It will be held on Thursday, March 10th at 6:30 at the United Methodist Church of Christ.