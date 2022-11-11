The Landing MN is gearing up for its first day in new facility

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Landing MN held an open house for its new facility on Friday.
Holly Fifield, who is the co-founder of The Landing MN, said the new facility cost around $2.6 million dollars, with 70% of funding coming from private donations.
Fifield said the new facility is an upgrade from the old Silver Lake Station, which was used until Aug. of 2021.
The new warming center has more showers, bathrooms, on site services and a commercial kitchen, according to Fifield.
Some of those new in-house services include medical professionals from Mayo Clinic, who will be at the day center for 6 days a week, as well as nursing students from Winona State University and social workers, according to Fifield.
"They do not have to get over here to get their SNAP Benefits and over here to get their health insurance and over here to get some medical care and here to talk to somebody about some food. They are all right here and it is in a place that they know a place that they are comfortable with, people that they have trusted, built a relationship with and trust so all of those services are more readily accessed, utilized more effectively," Fifield said.
Fifield said the new warming center can serve around 60 people daily.
"We know that the homeless population in Rochester is probably at 200 to 300 people at any given time. So, our shelter at being able to seat 60 to 100 is not enough," Fifield said.
The Landing MN had around 22,000 visitors in 2021 and is expected to have at least around 24,000 before 2022 ends, according to Fifield.
To learn how you can donate to The Landing MN, click here.