 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Temporary Decrease In The Precipitation...

.Some drier air was working into parts of the area this evening
and has been responsible for a temporary decrease in the
precipitation across parts of northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota. This drier air will move across much of the rest of the
area with a decrease in the precipitation before another round of
widespread precipitation moves in overnight.

For the rest of the evening, expect mainly snow north of
Interstate 90, although this could be mixed with some sleet or
freezing drizzle at times. Farther south, expect freezing rain and
sleet to be the main precipitation types. Overnight into Thursday
morning, all the precipitation is expected to switch over to snow.

Winds will continue to gust into the 25 to 35 mph range cause some
drifting snow, especially on ridge tops, higher terrain and open
areas.

Some power outages have occurred this evening across portions of
Grant County in southwest Wisconsin.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

The Landing MN helping more people as snow storm sweeps through Rochester

  • Updated
  • 0

The Landing MN co-founder, Dan Fifield, said the day center has been helping around 80 people everyday this week.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As a massive snow storm makes its way through Rochester, day centers like The Landing MN are helping more people find shelter from the elements.

Dan Fifield, the co-founder of The Landing MN, said there have been around 80 people visiting the facility per day. 

The warming center provided three hot meals, coffee and gloves and boots, if need, according to Fifield.

Fifield said The Rochester Community Warming Center opened its doors earlier than usual Wednesday night, so that people would not have to wait in the cold for it to open. 

"Tonight's gonna be gruesome, there is just no two ways about it. It is not going to be a pretty night to be out and about. They just have to walk around the corner but still walking around the corner with blowing drifting cold snow is not going to be a fun adventure for them," Fifield said.