The Landing MN helping more people as snow storm sweeps through Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As a massive snow storm makes its way through Rochester, day centers like The Landing MN are helping more people find shelter from the elements.
Dan Fifield, the co-founder of The Landing MN, said there have been around 80 people visiting the facility per day.
The warming center provided three hot meals, coffee and gloves and boots, if need, according to Fifield.
Fifield said The Rochester Community Warming Center opened its doors earlier than usual Wednesday night, so that people would not have to wait in the cold for it to open.
"Tonight's gonna be gruesome, there is just no two ways about it. It is not going to be a pretty night to be out and about. They just have to walk around the corner but still walking around the corner with blowing drifting cold snow is not going to be a fun adventure for them," Fifield said.