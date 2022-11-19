The Landing MN first week open in new permanent location and celebrates four years

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been a week since non-profit The Landing MN opened its new facility to house individuals experiencing homelessness. Saturday they celebrate four years of being an organization.
It took roughly four months to get the new day center up and running after closing on the property earlier this summer.
“Pretty crazy to think that we've gone from a concept to a multi-million dollar project in four years but here we are,” says co-founder, Dan Fifield.
The first week has seen a consistent flow of people in need of its services providing them meals and access to showers and laundry facilities.
Fifield says while they do receive some of its funding through grants, a majority of The Landing's resources comes from the community's generosity of donations.
“It’s the giving season right now and we've been blessed fairly substantially and it's nice to see the community coming around us and we're gonna need the continued support.”
The day center has spent much of its time operating as a shelter during COVID times, Fifield says the pandemic was a pivotal point in the world for a lot of things.
“But for us, it gave us the chance to prove that we needed a day center, and give these folks an opportunity to have a place to exist. And I think they're just glad that we have a permanent location so they know they have a place to come to all the time.”
The day center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. located at 426 3rd Ave SE.
