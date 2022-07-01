The Landing MN closes on new space

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A non-profit organization in Rochester known for helping the homeless will soon officially have a new home of its own.
The Landing officially closed on a new space in downtown Rochester. Renovation and work there has already began. The new day center will be located in downtown Rochester on 3rd Avenue SE right next to Flats on 4th apartments.
Founder of The Landing MN Dan Fifield says the biggest difference between the new building and the old one is the organization will be able to do programming their way. The new space will also have three clinic rooms for medical needs, additional social service offices, and a commercial kitchen.
Fifeld shares with KIMT News 3 what the project will cost and how community members can help out.
"I think the big thing is we've taken a big leap of faith. This is going to be a $2.3-$2.5 million dollar project once we're done. We need the community's support. We need your financial support and we're going to be launching next Tuesday a capital campaign to help raise funds to get the job done and we're relying on the community to come along side and help us do that," says Fifield.
The public is invited to come see the new location next Saturday during an event called "Bless the Building. The Landing MN is hoping to open its doors to the new building by the end of September.