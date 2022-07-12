The Landing MN announces Building Blocks fundraiser to support new day center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Landing MN is announcing the official start to a fundraising campaign aimed at renovating and refreshing it's new day center location for individuals who find themselves homeless in the Med City.
It's called the Building Blocks Fundraiser. The campaign aims to transform what was once a pawn show on 3rd Avenue SE into a whole new space with the ability to provide medical care, free showers, laundry services and more.
Co-founder Holly Fifield says any one person, organization or business can sponsor a building block for $130. That's because the renovations are estimated to cost $13,000 per square foot.
You can also make a foundational block donation for a bigger impact.
She explained, "So an entire office space, or a picnic area out back, or a kitchen, or shower room. So, you can take that $130 per square foot and multiple it times the square footage in that room for a bigger impact and then really take ownership of that piece of our property."
Fifield says every square foot within the day center will provide a soft place to land in order to help community members on their journey to stability.
She added, "Maybe to give them enough bandwidth to take a step towards stability. So, that's the environment we want to create there so every sponsor of a square foot or foundational sponsor of an area of our building is going to help facilitate those positive steps forward for our guests."
Fifield says after starting the Landing MN with Dan Fifield three years ago they never believed they'd be at this stage. They're hopeful the community will continue to show them love and support during the process.
If you're interested in donating you can click here.