...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

The Landing MN and Salvation Army of Rochester preparing for extreme heat

Excessive Heat

Rochester, Minn. - In anticipation of temperatures over 90 degrees on Tuesday, The Landing MN and Salvation Army of Rochester are getting ready to provide shelter for those who don't have a place to escape the heat.

The Salvation Army Day Center will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.  

The Landing will also be running a mobile cooling station, which will visit parks downtown and several encampments around Rochester.  They will be handing out bottled water.

Dan Fifield, co-founder of The Landing, says there are plans for those who need to escape the heat overnight.

"They've got a 60 minute transition period where they go from the day center to the overnight shelter that's run by Catholic Charities Rochester Community Warming Center," Fifield said.  The Warming Center opens at 8 p.m.

Fifield also said they could always use donations of bottled water.  To find out how, visit the Landing's website here.

