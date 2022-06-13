The Landing MN and Salvation Army of Rochester preparing for extreme heat

Rochester, Minn. - In anticipation of temperatures over 90 degrees on Tuesday, The Landing MN and Salvation Army of Rochester are getting ready to provide shelter for those who don't have a place to escape the heat.
The Salvation Army Day Center will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The Landing will also be running a mobile cooling station, which will visit parks downtown and several encampments around Rochester. They will be handing out bottled water.
Dan Fifield, co-founder of The Landing, says there are plans for those who need to escape the heat overnight.
"They've got a 60 minute transition period where they go from the day center to the overnight shelter that's run by Catholic Charities Rochester Community Warming Center," Fifield said. The Warming Center opens at 8 p.m.
Fifield also said they could always use donations of bottled water. To find out how, visit the Landing's website here.