The Landing MN adjusts after Fund Fest is canceled

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Landing MN was planning on having their first annual Fund Fest at Silver Lake Park-Three Links Shelter on Sunday. However, the event was recently canceled. The fundraiser was canceled due to the rain and colder temps we're expecting to have on Sunday. In order to make up for the cancellation, the nonprofit is asking the community to contribute items to their food shelf. They're also looking for volunteers to serve guests at their café, prepare food, and keep them company. Donations of t-shirts, jeans, hoodies, and socks and underwear are also more than welcome, Holly Fifield, one of the founders of The Landing MN, explained why it's important to help out.
“Here in Rochester, we have members of our community that are in need. They are our brothers, our sisters, our sons, our daughters, our neighbors, our friends, and they need our help, so I think it’s so important that we really establish a sense of community so that we hold each other up when things are tough," Fifield said.
The Landing MN will hold their fundraiser gala at the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area hotel on December 1st. Tickets for that fundraiser will be available for purchase starting in October.