The Landing gets $150,000 for day center renovations

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is giving $150,000 to renovate a day center for the homeless in Rochester.
The Landing MN says it is immensely grateful for the Mayo Clinic Capital Grant.
“Mayo Clinic and The Landing MN share a commitment to helping residents of our community live with dignity and health,” says Erin Sexton, director of Mayo Clinic Community Engagement. “Mayo Clinic is pleased to be able to support The Landing MN’s efforts to open a new day center to help meet the needs of residents experiencing homelessness in Rochester.”
The Landing MN says the new day center will provide daytime shelter, nutrition, hydration, showers, laundry, social services, on-site medical care, and other needed resources.