The "Justice Bus" provides valuable legal resources to area communities

RUSHFORD, Minn.-By the end of next Tuesday, the "Justice Bus" will have visited 18 different locations. Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services is the organization making this special bus possible. The main goal is improving access to justice in rural communities. The bus visited the SEMCAC food shelf in Rushford on Tuesday. Legal professionals were there to provide information like how to obtain access to the courts, help with resources like address confidentiality programs, and make referrals to other area agencies. Jocylyn Poehler, one of the organization's attorneys, hopes that "Justice Bus" makes a big impact.
“The more people that know about our services and have access to this information and the justice, the more people can take steps to empower themselves and-and really build community," Poehler said.
The organization offers services to seniors and low-income residents in 33 different counties in southern Minnesota. Caledonia and La Crescent were other locations that "Justice Bus" visited on Tuesday.