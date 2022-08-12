The Iowa State Fair's 2022 Super Bull is...

DES MOINES, Iowa – A 3,042-pound Angus bull has won the Super Bull Contest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Albert, owned by Randy Dreher of Audubon, outweighed all the competition Thursday. Spear Farms Angus of Indianola claimed second place with their 2,738-pound Angus bull, Friction, and Jerry Bedwell of New Virginia took third place with "Mean Gene," a 2,728-pound Charolais bull.
Albert, as well as the Big Boar and Big Ram, will be on display at the Iowa State Fair in the Cattle, Swine, and Sheep Barns, respectively, through August 21.