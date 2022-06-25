AUSTIN, Minn. - Friday the Hormel Institute of Austin celebrates 80 years of leading medical research.
Political representatives, supporters, advocates and families of the institute all joined Friday’s celebration in Austin.
Over the past eight decades, people at The Hormel Institute have made discoveries, interpreted answers from experiments, and helped bring new understanding about cancer and other types of medical research.
Executive director, Dr. Robert Clarke says the technology used here has become a lot more innovative through the years.
“Technologies that are available to us today didn't exist, some of them, even ten years ago. Like the microscope for example, we're the only ones in the state that have it. You can see the structure of an individual molecule,” he explains.
In the next 80 years, Dr. Clarke says he hopes the institute can help find a cure for common medical issues like cancer, Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular disease, and more.
“We will never fully understand the complexity and the wonder of nature and how it works and how we as biological organisms, and how we exist within the environment in which we we live in. It's going to be a long time before we fully understand all of that,” Dr. Clarke adds.