The Hormel Institute holds first 'State of the Institute' address on Thursday

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Hormel Institute's Executive Director Robert Clarke delivered a 'State of the Institute' address on Thursday.
Clarke reflected on the institute's progress in 2022, which includes: securing funding for grants and federal funding from U.S Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, hiring, outreach activities and internship programs.
Going into 2023, Clarke said he wants the institute to continue with its progress and look to expand its intellectual diversity, which he said means hiring people from different backgrounds and regions.
"The ability to have people who think differently because they were trained differently because they come from a different background because their experience of life is different allows you to exchange different ideas and to exchange in different ways that you do not get if everyone thinks the same or came up in the same system or was trained at the same type of institution," Clarke said.
That includes hiring more women and minorities, the former he said have not increased in 100 of 107 fields since 2011.
Clarke said he also hopes the institute will receive funding for a regional research facility, which can be accessible to researchers from out of state.