The Historic Hubbell House in Mantorville sets date to reopen

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - After months of being closed for renovations, the historic Hubbell House in Mantorville is ready to start serving once again.
The restaurant closed on New Year’s Eve and the new owners almost immediately began demolition on the kitchen, bathrooms and and all new bar area.
This historic location started as stage coach stop in 1854 and has been operating as restaurant since 1856.
75 staff members have been training for the re-open, some new and some returning.
General manager, Bob Yanish says he is looking forward to keeping the restaurant's history alive.
“It is a great honor to be able to carry on the tradition of the Pappas family over the last 75 years, but also to bring in the new ideas that the Powers family has. It's going to be very special,” he says.
The Pappas family, who used to own The Hubbell House, will still be involved in the management team.
“I can't wait to welcome back the old guests and bring in some new guests and just have a lot of fun. Some good drinks, some good food, and some fun” Yanish adds.
The restaurant's official open is Tuesday, May 10th and is now taking reservations by phone and online.