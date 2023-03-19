The Harlem Globetrotters come to the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Harlem Globetrotters played at the Mayo Civic Center today. Before the game, fans came onto the court and snagged some photos with players, got their basketballs autographed and even picked up a few tricks along the way. The fans also got to see them warm up and show off some high-flying dunks. The Globetrotters then played a game against their rival, the Washington Generals.
“I love entertaining the crowd. There’s nothing like hitting a big shot or, you know, making a-a-a big dunk and, you know, getting that roar from the crowd. It not only gives me energy, give my teammate energy, and, you know, we love puttin’ on a show for them, so that’s-that’s-that’s the main thing that we here for," Latif "Jet" Rivers said.
If you want to catch them in action, their next show is scheduled for tomorrow at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque, Iowa.