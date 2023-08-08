The Goodhue County Fair begins Tuesday

ZUMBROTA, Minn.-The Goodhue County Fair starts today. This is the 162nd year of the fair. Fairgoers can expect a lot of animals to be on display here at the fairgrounds. At the show arena, you will be able to view shows involving sheep, pigs, goats, and rabbits. You could also go the schoolhouse and play a trivia game that will help you find out whether or not you're smarter than a 1940's Goodhue County 8th grader. Near the pork producers' stand, there will be comedic circus shows involving fire and escapes. Chuck Schwartau, one of the fair's associate directors, said the fair gives our community a chance to connect with each other.
“The Goodhue County Fair, as well as many other county fairs, is one place where people from all over the county, many different backgrounds, gather for just a couple of days a year, and I think it’s important to bring the community together as well as to show off a little bit of what they’ve been doing over the course of the year whether it’s gardenings, it’s craft skills, it’s something been doing a livestock. It’s just a chance for the community to come together and share without getting too involved in other things-just be a good community," Schwartau said.
Admission to the fair is free for kids eleven-years-old and younger. There will be a truck pull and a tractor pull at the grandstand starting at 6:30 p.m. A demo derby will happen on Saturday at the grandstand. That will start at 5:00 p.m.