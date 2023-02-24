The future of U.S foreign aid to Ukraine as Friday marks one year since Russia's invasion

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Friday marked one year since Russia invaded Ukraine and cities across the world showed their solidarity to the resilient country by protesting, marching and even illuminating their government buildings, like the Olmsted County Government Center, in the colors blue and yellow.
A lot has changed in one year for Ukraine.
Thousands of deaths, some cities reduced to rubble and a counter offensive that saw the country retake areas Russia invaded and held, like Kherson.
In the United States, much has changed politically in Washington D.C.
The 2022 midterm elections ushered in a new House of Representatives. One that is controlled by Republicans, rather than Democrats, although by a slim majority.
A house that is focused on reigning in federal spending and taking a harder look at the nation's more than $31 trillion dollar debt.
And while the new GOP controlled house is focused on spending cuts, some lawmakers, like U.S Rep. Brad Finstad, understands that Ukraine still needs the nation's support.
Since Russia's invasion, Ukraine has become the top recipient of foreign aid from the United States, receiving more than $75 billion dollars in the last year for military, financial and humanitarian assistance, according to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).
The former of the three has been allocated the most funding, with more than $46 billion dollars going towards weapons, like Abrams Tanks and weapons and equipment loans and grants.
In a conversation with KIMT on Friday, Finstad said he believes talks among his fellow Republican colleagues will be focused on accountability for the aid that has been sent, while making sure future funding is not a "blank check".
"We need to make sure we are doing everything we can to broker some sort of peace and endgame to this. We can not just simply just say, yep we are in the check writing mood, let us just keep funding this endless conflict that we really have no say of getting out of. So, I would just say more accountability. More in depth conversations of what are we doing. What are we trying to accomplish how do we get done, how do we get out of this. That is the kind of conversation I think the American public can expect from the house," Finstad said.
However, Finstad said he recognizes that a strong Ukraine means a better economy here at home.
That's because Ukraine has some of the most fertile soil in the world that is crucial to global agriculture, according to Finstad.
Finstad said Russia's invasion did cause a spike in prices and that it is in the United States' best interest to have Ukraine as a strong partner, as they always have been.
"From an agriculture perspective, from a farming perspective, Ukraine offers some of the most fertile soil in the world. It has a very strong port and a very strong energy providing way. So, from an input side and agriculture, specifically around fertilizer and other inputs we did see a disruption in the market place, an increase in pricing. So, it is important for us to have a strong Ukraine because it does provide that partnership or that opportunity we have, specifically, from an agriculture perspective," Finstad said.
As of Friday, CFR said 42 countries around the world have provided military aid to Ukraine, which continues to fight for an independent and free future.