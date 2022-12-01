The flu arrives in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – CG Public Health says it has detected influenza in Cerro Gordo County.
In the wake of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings, health officials say an increase in flu activity is likely. CG Public Health is reminding the public of the following flu facts:
• The time from when a person is exposed and infected with flu to when symptoms begin is about two days but can range from one to four days.
• Flu viruses spread mainly by tiny droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze, or talk. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people nearby. You may also get the flu by touching surfaces or objects that has the flu virus on it and touching your own mouth, nose, or possibly your eyes.
• Ill individuals should not return to daycare, school, work or other activities outside the home until they are fever free (without the use of Tylenol or Ibuprofen) for a full 24 hours and severe symptoms are gone.
• If unvaccinated, there is still time to get the flu vaccine. It can take up to two weeks to take effect so getting the vaccine sooner rather than later is very important.
• While the flu vaccine is not 100% effective in preventing the flu, it will decrease the severity of illness and risk of hospitalization should someone become sick with influenza.
• Handwashing is one of the most important things we can do to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others.
• Proper handwashing includes the use of soap and water and scrubbing your hands for at least 20 seconds; singing the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice. When drying your hands make sure you are using a clean towel or let them air dry.
• Ensure you and your loved ones are washing your hands before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw used tissues in the trash. If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact CG Public Health at 641-421-9300.