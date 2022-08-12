The FBI's Mar-A-Lago search warrant released, multiple boxes of government documents found

WASHINGTON, D.C-The Federal Bureau of Investigations' (FBI) search warrant of former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence was released on Friday.
The FBI found 11 boxes of sensitive government documents, which include documents that are secret, confidential and top secret.
The FBI's search warrant also states it is investigating Trump over a possible federal violation of the Espionage Act, among other laws.
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said Trump may also be investigated for violating the Presidential Records Act (PRA), which requires a sitting president to responsibly handle government documents.
However, Hardy said the PRA has little to no enforcement provisions but added if Trump was found guilty, then he could be barred from holding public office.
Hardy said the National Archives and Department of Justice could stop pursuing Trump now that the files have been returned but added he expects a legal battle between the former president and the federal government.
"We do not know if the Justice Department, the National Archives and the federal government might be happy now with the situation. What we do know is that there were items, enough people have seen the items. There were items that were not supposed to be in President Trump's personal possession. It should have been left back where they were supposed to be in Washington D.C. So, we are going to have to see if getting them back was enough or if they are going to have to take more action," Hardy said.
This is the second time agents have recovered government documents from Trump's residence, according to Hardy.