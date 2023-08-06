The EPA's ambitious plan to cut auto emissions to slow climate change runs into skepticism

File - Traffic moves along the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. If the auto industry boosts electric vehicle sales to the level the Environmental Protection Agency recommends, any reduction in pollution could prove more modest than the agency expects. The Associated Press has estimated that nearly 80% of vehicles being driven in the U.S. — more than 200 million — would still run on gasoline or diesel fuel. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)