The DEA says a new school year means its time for family conversations about drugs

OMAHA, Nebraska – With a new school year beginning and students returning to class, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is reminding families to have honest discussions about the dangers of illegal drugs.
“Never underestimate the impact that one conversation can have,” says DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King. “We all know how hard it is to start these conversations, but the consequences that can come from not communicating and educating one another on the dangers of drugs such as fentanyl, can be life-altering.”
The DEA Omaha Division covers Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The DEA says fentanyl seizures across that five state region continue to rise. In 2022, investigators across the DEA Omaha Division removed nearly six million deadly doses of fentanyl to include more than 170,000 fake fentanyl pills.
Federal health officials say a leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45 is drug poisoning and just two milligrams of fentanyl, small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially lethal dose. The DEA says six out of 10 pills tested at its labs contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl, up from four out of 10 pills in 2021.
The DEA says fentanyl comes in every shape and color and oftentimes is made to look like legitimate prescription medications including Oxycodone, Xanax and Adderall.
“Legitimate prescription pills can’t be purchased on social media,” says King. “We really want to emphasize this. A lot of people aren’t aware what they’re buying online and ingesting is actually fentanyl disguised as a legitimate medication. Only take medication that was prescribed specifically to you and filled at your pharmacy. Taking anything else can lead to tragic consequences.”
For more information on fentanyl and other drugs or for guidance on how to start a conversation with friends and family on the dangers of drug use, click here or here.