The Coalition For Rochester Area Housing working to spur affordable housing development for seniors

ROCHSTER, Minn. -The Coalition For Rochester Area Housing is putting out a 'Request For Proposals' to spur affordable housing development for seniors.
5,400 new senior housing units will be required to meet the needs of the senior community over the next ten years according to the 2020 Olmsted County Comprehensive Housing Needs Assessment.
JoMarie Morris, strategy & operations consultant says, “So we're looking for builders, developers, from all over the area that might be interested in building some type of innovative project to help create housing options for seniors here in the community.”
The Coalition started a community co-design effort and found many seniors are looking for affordability, a sense of community, and less maintenance in housing – all with access to healthcare, transportation, and places of worship.
Morris says many seniors are looking to leave their family homes and open them up for new homeowners.
“But there really is no place for them to go. And so by increasing these senior housing options, we're hoping to open up a continuum of more housing to fill even more needs in our community.”
This investment by the Coalition will serve Olmsted County seniors age 55 and over at 80% or below area median income for home ownership and 60% or below area median income for rentals.
The proposals will be accepted until August 23. Any questions or proposals can be addressed to JoMarie at housingcoalition@rochesterarea.org.