The City of Rochester to meet with 'Save the Dam at Silver Lake' on April 6

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The City of Rochester is holding a public forum on April 6, at 6:30 p.m., at the Northwest Precinct building to discuss its upcoming plans for Silver Lake Park.
Rochester's Mayor Kim Norton tells KIMT she is hoping the forum will help clear up misinformation and alleviate fears over the eventual removal and replacement of the Silver Lake Dam.
Norton said the nearly $10 million dollar bonding project will carry out legally required upgrades, such as the dredging of the lake, as well as improvements to the park's surrounding trail system, followed by the removal of the Silver Lake Dam.
The city's plans have left some residents surrounding Silver Lake Park worried about decreased water levels if the dam is removed.
Founder of 'Save the Dam at Silver Lake' Greg Munson tells KIMT he believes a new step down dam will reduce the lake's water levels.
However, Norton said the project will actually increase the depth of the lake.
"There will be some reduction but the water depth will actually deeper because of the dredging and the work that will be done the water will be cleaner and we hope to have lots of renovations done around the Silver Lake for the public to enjoy it even more than they do now," Norton said.
Norton and Munson are encouraging the public to attend the forum, which the former said will include remarks from city engineers and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.