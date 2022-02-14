The City of Rochester looking to improve Viola Road NE and Cassidy Drive NE intersection

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The City of Rochester is putting another construction project on their list of priorities. This time, its making the intersection of Viola Road NE and Cassidy Drive NE safer.
Traffic moves fast through the intersection with a posted speed limit of 45mph. That speed and the location near Century High School has residents like Kris Philpot concerned.
"It's fairly busy and right before you get to that intersection , the speed limit is pretty high so I think there are some people that don't slow down by the time they get to that intersection," says Philpot.
Philpot's neighbor Matt Gurtner also lives nearby and worries about the traffic.
"As long as you're going into town, it's not so bad cause we're just making a right hand turn onto Viola Drive," explains Gurtner. "I can definitely see it from the other side there because if they're trying to come into town yeah alot of busyness in that intersection."
The plan is to turn the intersection into a roundabout. This project is a joint effort between Rochester and Olmsted County. Construction on the project is expected to start in 2023.
"When you got a four way intersection or a four way stop condition you're more inclined to have t-bone 90 degree broadside accidents," says Rochester's Engineering Division Project Manager Brett Jenkinson. "In the incense of a roundabout you have side wipes and they're not 90 degree collisions so the severity of crashes is much less in this case."
According to Jenkinson, the improved intersection would be more walkable.
"It's a win win. Mayor Norton wants to make Rochester a walkable community and so its not just about moving vehicles safely through the intersection. We want to get pedestrians safely through the intersection."
The City of Rochester will be having a virtual open house on the project tomorrow. Anyone interested in attending can click here to sign up. There will also be two more open houses for the project in April. One for design feedback and another for the timeline of construction.