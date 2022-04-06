The City of Rochester holds public forum with "Friends of Silver Lake" to address upcoming plans

ROCHESTER, Minn.-More than 60 community members and local officials gathered at the Rochester North Precinct building on Wednesday for a public forum regarding the city's upcoming Silver Lake Bonding Project.
Mayor Kim Norton said the city is required by law to dredge Silver Lake and will seek state funding for half of the $23.34 million dollar project.
"Friends of Silver Lake". however, are objecting to the removal and replacement of the lake's dam.
Silver Lake's dam was built in the 1930's and was not intended to stop floods but rather make an area large enough to become a lake, namely Silver Lake.
At Wednesday's meeting, the group argued the cost to maintain the current dam is much lower than the city's current estimate of roughly $1.24 million, which is from Rochester Public Utilities.
'Friends of Silver Lake' referenced a Rochester Public Utilities document from 2015, which said maintenance for the current damn was at roughly $10,000 per year since 2001, amounting to $150,000 in 14 years.
The group also argued the dam is not a safety risk, with both the city and the group agreeing that no one has died due to the dam.
The city, however, said the new dam will not affect water levels at Silver Lake and that a new dam resembling the current one would not be allowed to be built.
The City of Rochester Public Works' Project Manager Matt Crawford said the city's ultimate goal is to keep Silver Lake and its water levels the same.
"The lake elevation is staying the same as it is now. What we are doing is grade control structure that mimics the river but maintains the lake," Crawford said.
"Friends of Silver Lake" said they do not oppose trail upgrades and required dredging and only want the old dam to stay.
A breakdown of the project is as follows:
-$2.9 million for a pedestrian bridge
-$5.18 million for sediment removal (dredging)
-$4.7 million for the removal of the current dam and installation of a step down dam
-$10 million for future park improvements
-$11.67 million requested from the state (half of the total cost, which is $23.34 million)
The city said construction is expected to start in 2023.