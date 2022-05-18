The City of Rochester celebrates progress in Peace Plaza with commemoration ceremony

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester held a celebration Wednesday marking how Peace Plaza has evolved into a true gathering spot in the heart of downtown Rochester.
Though it's not fully complete yet, the reimagined space in Peace Plaza has been years in the making.
The commemoration heard from Arlyn Gagnon, whose late husband created the Peace Fountain in the 1980s, an instrumental part of the history of Peace Plaza.
“I’ve been waiting to see something like this for a long time. So I know it's doing it's work. I know that art is a universal language. And this sculpture speaks to people. It speaks to them of peace,” says Gagnon.
During the ceremony, Mayor Norton led everyone in a commitment to peace and building an all inclusive community.
“It's beautiful, and it has meaning, and we want to celebrate it with everyone. We want this to be Peace Plaza, Peace Fountain, lots of art, and a place that everyone in Rochester feels welcome,” says Mayor Norton.
You may also notice some decorated boxes around the plaza. They are the bases for lighting that will illuminate Peace Plaza and will be installed later this summer.