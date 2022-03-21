The City of Austin renames conference room in honor of former Mayor Bonnie Reitz

AUSTIN, Minn.-For the first time, the City of Austin has renamed a government conference room after a notable member of the community.
The City of Austin's Conference Room B is now known as Bonnie Besse Reitz Room, honoring the former mayor.
Reitz was mayor for roughly 10 years and was crucial in creating the Welcome Center in Austin, according to Mayor Steve King.
"20 ago or 25 ago, what she did was bring that welcoming spirit to town and spearhead what we now call the Welcome Center where folks that are immigrants or refugees that come to Austin now have a place to go to find the resources and support they need, buy a home, get a job or whatever that might be, buy a car, get insurance. Those things that someone coming from a different country may not understand, so we have that in Austin thanks in great deal to Bonnie Reitz," King said.
King said Reitz is still an active member in Austin, holding a chair with Apex Austin, vice chair with the Hormel Foundation and also the city's drug task force coordinator.
"I kiddingly say to her and others is that Bonnie will be the mayor for life of Austin. The rest of us that come after her are just placeholders. There is no doubt about that. She is truly embodies everything that anybody would hope to have in a mayor and we are just super proud to have her in our history and our community and just so having that small gesture of naming a city office or city conference room after Bonnie is just something that needs to be done," King said.
At the renaming event, Reitz said she was surprised and overjoyed to be given such an honor.
The Bonnie Besse Reitz Conference Room is located on the first floor at Austin's City Hall.