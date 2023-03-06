The Castle in Rochester is getting new ownership after being plagued by financial hardships

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council voted for new ownership of The Castle at Monday's meeting.
The Castle, which is located on North Broadway Ave., was previously operated by Castle Community LLC.
The building was home to the Cameo Restaurant, which closed its doors in April of last year.
Ward 1 Councilmember Patrick Keane said the ownership change does not mean an alteration in the existing contract between The Castle and the city.
"This is not a three party arrangement here that we are trying to renegotiate. This is us transferring the agreements we made with one owner to another owner. That is what we are being asked to do here tonight and I will approve of that," Keane said.
The current agreement, which was made back in 2017, means the incoming owner will be required to host art and cultural events until 2024.
It also means the city will still collect payments through tax increment financing for what is owed.
The Castle was valued at around $675,000 thousand dollars back in 2017 but was sold to The Castle Community LLC for $250,000 thousand dollars.
The building is now valued at roughly $1.4 million dollars.