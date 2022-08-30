The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester receives donation of bikes from Subaru of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many students are gearing up to or have already headed back to school. One lucky group of kids are getting to 'ride' to class in style.
Tuesday ten kids of the Rochester Boys And Girls Club were selected as a reward for being on their best behavior and having great attendance this summer.
The bikes were donated by the Subaru of Rochester.
One of the goals of the Boys and Girls program is to promote healthy lifestyles.
“We're so appreciative of Subaru contribution to the Boys and Girls Club. One of our program pillars is healthy lifestyles, so this goes a long way in helping our kids get around and get some exercise on beautiful days like today,” says director of resource development, Andrea Chapman.
“Our community partners mean the world to us and we're so appreciative of support like that from Subaru and others in our community who prioritize kids especially now as they're heading back to school,” she adds.
The club will spend some time teaching the students how to safely use their bikes, wear helmets, and encourage them to get out by utilizing some of Rochester's bike trails.
This is the first time the club has done a bike giveaway. The Boys and Girls Club hopes to continue its partnership with Subaru of Rochester in the future.
The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester is hosting the Chili Challenge on September 15th.