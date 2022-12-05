The annual 'Name a Snowplow' contest in Minnesota is now taking entries

ST. PAUL, Minn. – What’s in a name? Maybe the plow that gets you to work or school this winter.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is again inviting the public to name eight snowplows, one for each MnDOT district in the state.
Minnesotans are encouraged to submit their most witty, unique and Minnesota- or winter-themed snowplow name ideas on the agency’s website. The submission form will be open through December 16.
Past winners include creative names like Betty Whiteout, Plowy McPlowFace, Ctrl Salt Delete, Snowbi Wan Kenobi and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.
This year’s contest includes a few basic rules:
- Each person may only submit one name.
- Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including letters and spaces).
- Gosh darn it, nothing vulgar please. Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.
- Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered.
- Past winners will also will not be considered.
MnDOT staff will review all the submissions, select some of the best ideas, and invite the public to vote on their favorites in January 2023.