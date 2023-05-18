The 84th North Iowa Band Festival is almost here!

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM CDT today through 6 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

A band of very heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in northern
Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving along a cold front in
northwestern Minnesota. The smoke will continue to move south and
east and eventually impact the entire state of Minnesota. The smoke
should clear rapidly overnight into Friday morning.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange AQI category,
a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeastern, northeastern, and far east central Minnesota. This
area includes Rochester and Winona. In the orange area, sensitive
groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-;
quality.;

You can find additional information about health and air;
quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.

The 84th North Iowa Band Festival is almost here!

  • 0
North Iowa Band Festival

MASON CITY, Iowa – The 84th North Iowa Band Festival is a week away!

The John Adams Middle School Band will kick off the weekend on May 25 night with a performance at 6PM at the Principal Pavilion on the Downtown Plaza, followed by a season-opening performance from the Mason City Municipal Band at 6:45PM.

On May 26, the Mason City High School Orchestra is scheduled at 5PM at the Principal Performing Arts Pavilion and the Mason City High School Jazz Band is scheduled at 6PM on the main stage, followed by Elton and Billy – The Tribute at 7PM.

May 27 festivities begin with The Stu Nevermann Run at 8AM, followed by the BIG parade at 10AM that runs down East State Street from North Penn to the High School.  The state champion MCHS Danzers will perform at 1PM in front of the Main Stage before the Awards Ceremony at 1:30PM.  The instrument petting zoo will be held from 2-4PM along with balloon creations and spin art.  At 2:30PM, the Bill Riley Talent Show will be held on the Main Stage, a first for the North Iowa Band Festival.  The winner of the show will compete in the state show at the Iowa State Fair later in August.

That Saturday evening’s Main Stage performances begin at 5PM with North Iowa comedian Day Peace.  At 5:30PM, local band The Sweet Nuthins will play their renditions of the best pop/rock covers from the 60s-90s.  Fans of NBC’s “The Voice” will be in for a treat this year when Morgan Myles takes the main stage with her country flare at 7PM. Myles recently placed third on Season 22 of the popular singing competition show.

The carnival and concessions will open on May 25 evening at 6PM and run until 8PM.  The carnival and concession open at 5PM on FMay 26, 9AM on May 27, noon to 8PM on May 28, and noon to close on May 29.  Sunday and Monday will be “Wrist Band Days”.  The Marketplace will be open Friday at 4PM, Noon on Saturday, and 11AM-5PM on Sunday.

For the most up-to-date information on all aspects of the festival, go to www.nibandfest.com.

