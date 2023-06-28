July 4th is trending to be quite warm across the Upper Midwest this year. It's likely that highs will be well into the 80s and likely some 90s across Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Average highs are in the lower 80s, but we'll be closer to the lower 90s by early next week. If you have any outdoor plans, try to stay cool, find shade, and drink plenty of water.
The 4th of July is looking to be quite warm this year
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
