MASON CITY, Iowa – The 2021 Mason City Police Officer of the year is Duane Kemna.
Teamsters Local 238 presented the award to Kemna, a 19-year-veteran of the Mason City Police Department, at a banquet on January 29.
Teamster Business Representative Arthur Jones says Mason City police union members voted for Officer Kemna because he has gone above and beyond normal duties by filling shifts for well over a year to help alleviate overtime for his fellow officers.
“Officer Kemna’s selfless dedication and tireless efforts have touched and changed countless people in the department,” says Jones. “He is a great advocate for his fellow officers and we honor his service as Police Officer of the Year for inspiring greatness within the community.”