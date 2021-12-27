You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

...Wintry Mix Tuesday to Impact Northeast Iowa...

.Light snow is forecast to develop Tuesday morning over portions
of northern Iowa and then gradually transition over to a wintry
mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain by the late morning into the
afternoon hours. Snow and ice accumulations look to remain light
but enough to cause an impact to travel.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch. The precipitation is anticipated to begin as snow during
the early morning commute and then transition over to a wintry
mix late morning into the afternoon hours.

* WHERE...Northeast portions of Iowa, including the Interstate 35
corridor from Dows northward to the Minnesota border and the
U.S. Highway 20 corridor from Williams eastward through
Waterloo.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and restrictions to
visibility at times. The hazardous conditions is going to
impact travel during the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down, turn on your headlights and use caution while
traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Texas man to stand trial for trying to run over a North Iowa police officer

Juan Cavazos

ALGONA, Iowa – A Texas man accused of trying to run over a North Iowa police officer is pleading not guilty.

Juan Pablo Cavazos, 30 of Weslaco, TX, is charged with assault on persons in certain occupations, attempted second-degree burglary, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, eluding, and OWI-1st offense.

He was arrested after an incident in Algona on Thanksgiving Day.  Police summoned to a motel about a disturbance say they encountered Cavazos, who refused to obey commands to stop.  Investigators say Cavazos drove his vehicle at a police officer, who fired one shot at him.

Cavazos was not struck by gunfire but court documents state he was injured after crashing his vehicle in rural Kossuth County.

His trial is scheduled to start on March 1, 2022.

