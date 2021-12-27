Texas man to stand trial for trying to run over a North Iowa police officer

ALGONA, Iowa – A Texas man accused of trying to run over a North Iowa police officer is pleading not guilty.
Juan Pablo Cavazos, 30 of Weslaco, TX, is charged with assault on persons in certain occupations, attempted second-degree burglary, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, eluding, and OWI-1st offense.
He was arrested after an incident in Algona on Thanksgiving Day. Police summoned to a motel about a disturbance say they encountered Cavazos, who refused to obey commands to stop. Investigators say Cavazos drove his vehicle at a police officer, who fired one shot at him.
Cavazos was not struck by gunfire but court documents state he was injured after crashing his vehicle in rural Kossuth County.
His trial is scheduled to start on March 1, 2022.