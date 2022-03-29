Texas man to stand trial for stolen trailer in North Iowa

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Texas man pleads not guilty to getting caught with a stolen trailer in Worth County.
Oluwaseun T. Bashorun, 45 of Grand Prairie, Texas, was pulled over on February 24 on Interstate 35 near the Hanlontown exit. Law enforcement says the license plate on his vehicle was not legible.
Court documents state a check of the VIN and registration number of the trailer Bashorun was pulling came back with the trailer reported stolen out of Grand Prairie, TX.
The arresting officers say Bashorun claimed he was making payments on the trailer, though its registration had been expired since June 2020.
Since the estimated value of the trailer is over $10,000, Bashorun was charged with first-degree theft. That’s a class “C” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Bashorun’s trial is scheduled to begin on June 8.